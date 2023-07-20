Over 2,000 people attended the IFA organised farming rally in Bandon, Co Cork, last Thursday. The rally was organised to highlight the concern of farmers in the Munster region to the threat of the reduction in nitrates derogation.

Agribusinesses throughout Cork sent vehicles to participate in the “Save our Derogation” rally in Bandon last week but a few eagle-eyed observers noted the absence of any Dairygold trucks.

It turns out there’s a long-standing agreement between Dairygold and the west Cork co-ops to allow the locals to take the lead in these events. Indeed, far from snubbing the event, Dairygold had notified all shareholders to encourage their attendance.

Speeches outside Bandon co-op followed the tractorcade and north Cork IFA chair Pat O’Keeffe got the biggest cheer of the night for his Programme for Government reference.

Stating that the two larger parties were listening to the Greens, the pig farmer with strong Fianna Fáil heritage quipped: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the day ye came together was the worst thing of the whole lot. When we had the civil war, it kept us all alive and well.”