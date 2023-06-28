I see the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has appointed Kildare man Julian Pawlowski as its second organic specialist.
The UCD agriculture and environmental sciences graduate will join Mary Lynch to support the organic advisory services of ACA members.
With some 2,000 additional farmers having commenced organic conversion in January and the Organic Farming Scheme set to reopen at the end of the year, I’m sure Pawlowski’s services will be in high demand.
I see the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has appointed Kildare man Julian Pawlowski as its second organic specialist.
The UCD agriculture and environmental sciences graduate will join Mary Lynch to support the organic advisory services of ACA members.
With some 2,000 additional farmers having commenced organic conversion in January and the Organic Farming Scheme set to reopen at the end of the year, I’m sure Pawlowski’s services will be in high demand.
SHARING OPTIONS: