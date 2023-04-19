This week sees the start of Accompany the Agronomist on the tillage pages.

This new feature will follow crop progress and condition across the country for the main weeks of the growing and spraying seasons.

Approximately 20 agronomists from across the country have kindly signed up to provide details on crop growth stages, disease and virus presence and an overall view of crop progress.

The agronomists will fill out a survey each week to provide readers with the data that you see on these pages.

We will also feature some of those agronomists on the paper throughout the season as they go about their daily jobs walking crops and sharing advice with farmers and over the course of the season they will feature on the Irish Farmers Journal’s Tillage Podcast.

It has been a tough few weeks on tillage farms. February brought excellent weather and there was a lot of progress in the fields.

However, a wet six to seven weeks resulted in delays with fertiliser, herbicide and growth regulator applications.

So, spring planting and winter cereal husbandry are now colliding and T1s could be applied to some wheat across the country before spring cereals are in the ground in some counties.

Planting progress

On average, 28% of spring cereals were estimated to be drilled across the country as of Monday morning. This figure is likely to have changed significantly since that time as good weather prevailed over the past few days. Although many parts of the country still need land to dry considerably more, particularly in the northwest and parts of south Wexford

In the south 25-50% of spring cereals were estimated to be drilled as of Monday, 17 April. In the southeast, approximately 20-50% of spring cereals were in the ground.

Planting progress ranged from 10-20% complete in the northeast to 20-50% complete in the midlands. In the northwest, progress was slower, with little to no spring crops in and a relatively low level of cultivations done.

Co Tipperary probably has over 60% of spring crops planted. It should be noted that large areas of the country still had to make a start on spring planting this week.

Crop progress

Winter barley

Winter barley crops across the country are generally between GS31 and GS32. However, some crops have not yet reached GS30, while others are at flag leaf. Drilling date and variety are playing into differences.

Rhynchosporium and net blotch were reported widely across the country and levels were generally moderate, with rhynchosporium more common on two-row varieties. However, high levels of disease were reported by agronomists in Co Cork. Mildew was also reported by some, more so in the northeast and north of the country and rust was seen in counties Kilkenny and Louth. In general, agronomists are reporting very mixed winter barley crops suffering from delayed sowing and fertiliser application. Barley yellow dwarf virus is also present, quite severe, in some cases.

T2 fungicide and growth regulator are due on many crops in the coming days, while some crops will receive their first fungicide.

Winter wheat

The majority of agronomists reported moderate levels of septoria in winter wheat, the majority of which is at GS31/32, with some crops yet to hit GS30. Septoria levels were reported to be lower in the north of the country while yellow rust was clearly evident in the northeast and midlands.

T0s are going out on some crops this week with growth regulator, while others are due T1s. Some T1s are still seven to 14 days away. Early sown crops are suffering worst from septoria with a number of agronomists reporting high levels of disease on leaf five.

Take-all was reported by some, but not in significant numbers.

Winter oats

Winter oats had generally low to moderate levels of disease and mildew is present in a large number of crops with some crown rust present.

Winter oilseed rape

Winter oilseed rape crops are reported to be very good and are now at mid to full flowering. Disease levels are generally low. Light leaf spot was the most common disease present, but Phoma was also reported, along with club root, which is seeing an increase recently, possibly due to an increase in brassica cover crops.

Spring crops

There is a small number of spring cereals planted and emerged. The majority of these crops are ranging from GS12 to 25. Herbicides and trace element sprays will go out on many of those early-sown crops this week.

Some spring oat crops are now tillering, disease levels are generally low. Spring beans drilled in late February are at different stages, but all well emerged and some of the most forward crops are in the midlands. Spring beans are still to be drilled in some cases. Winter beans were reported to have high levels of chocolate spot in some crops in Co Cork.

Barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV)

BYDV virus is present in many winter barley crops in mostly low to moderate levels. Higher levels are clear in earlier sown crops and nearer to the coast, but BYDV was reported to be present in winter barley and wheat crops throughout the country at low levels.