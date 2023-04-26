Winter barley

Many winter barley crops are now at flag leaf, but growth stages across the country vary from 31 to 39.

Disease levels were reported to be generally moderate, although high levels were reported in the northeast and southeast of the country. Crops in the east of the country also seemed to be under most stress with reports of thin and backward crops. In the midlands, crops seem to have benefited from early nitrogen application.

Disease levels are also reported to vary depending on the timing of the T1 spray. In areas of the south of the country, the second of a three-spray fungicide programme is now complete, but some crops on a three-spray programme are still awaiting a T2, along with growth regulator in the midlands and southeast which will be applied once frost risk is gone.

Winter wheat

Winter wheat is varying from GS23 to GS33 across the country depending on sowing date. Many early-sown crops are now pushing towards the third last leaf being fully out and receiving their T1 in the next week, while some crops are on a T0 to keep disease at bay before the T1. Septoria was reported across the country at moderate to very high levels. Agronomists reported very high levels of Septoria in counties Cork, Carlow, Tipperary (moderate in some parts), Kilkenny and Louth.

Winter oats

Winter oats are mostly around GS32 across the country, but vary from GS31-37. Disease levels vary from low to high, with high levels in some crops in the southeast of the country.

Crown rust and mildew are in most crops with disease, but some crops are just affected by mildew at present. Crops in the midlands have received or are due a second growth regulator and first fungicide this week.

Spring beans

Some spring bean crops are reported to have rotted away in different parts of the country. Early sown crops, which sat in the wet for the month of March and into April failed in some cases.

Farmers should consult with their agronomist on crops to replant, depending on what herbicide was applied.

There is also slug activity in some crops, while chocolate spot is reported in winter crops in the south.

Bean crops vary from those only planted in recent days due a herbicide and from two to 10 leaves emerged across the country.

Spring barley

The maximum growth stage reported for early sown spring barley is GS25.

Net blotch and rhynchosporium were reported to be present in the south and southeast on early sown crops.

Some herbicides have yet to be applied to these crops, while more will receive fungicide in the coming week. Crops planted in the first spell of dry weather in Easter week have now emerged.

Disease levels in spring oat crops are low, and some crops are due herbicide and trace elements this week.

Winter oilseed rape

There is a wide variation in flowering, with crops in the early stages of flowering in parts of the southeast, but the majority across the country are at mid to full flowering.

Light leaf spot is present in most crops, but at very low to moderate levels. Sclerotinia sprays are being applied at present in tight rotations, along with the final split of nitrogen.

Barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV)

Barley yellow dwarf virus is evident in crops across the country and as reported last week some crops in the south and northeast near the coast seem to be worse affected. Levels are generally low to moderate and symptoms have been reported on KWS Joyau in some areas.

Planting

Massive progress was made in planting in many parts of the country, but there is still a lot of work to be done in other parts.

As of Monday 24 April, planting of spring cereals was reported to be 80-95% complete in the south of the country and 80-90% complete in the southeast. Parts of the northeast were reported to have 50-65% of spring cereals in. Parts of east Cork look to have made less progress than other areas. In the midlands, spring cereal planting is 70-90% complete. Further north and west planting is less than 50% complete and depending on where you travel to some farmers did not get to start planting as land was slow to dry out and work was slow to start.

The average area planted from the agronomists surveyed was 77% on Monday 24 April.