Dairy farmers are now placing greater emphasis on work-life balance and time off, as measures of success for their family farm business. Improved time-use and efficiency have become increasingly important in this regard, to reduce labour demand and improve work-life balance, leading to more attractive workplaces.

Implementing the most effective work organisation, farm facilities and technologies to suit your farm are essential to achieve these high levels of labour efficiency. It is also important that due consideration is given to people working on farms, to facilitate a vibrant and attractive workplace that is mutually beneficial for all involved.

The Open Day people forum will take place at 3:30pm, and this year’s theme is ‘People for a Sustainable Future’. Dr Anne-Marie Butler, Head of Teagasc Education, will facilitate a lively and interactive discussion. A panel of speakers will include farmers, employees and a retailer.

The farmers speaking on the day will tell their story of the steps they have taken to improve their work-life balance and create attractive workplaces on their respective farms.

Noel Dempsey from Co Cork will present the case of an owner-operator farm and the actions he has taken to manage his time and ensure adequate time off is achieved.

Kevin Moran, farming in Co Galway, operates at a larger scale and will talk about the measures he has taken to ensure the farm is a progressive and vibrant workplace for himself and his employees.

The different strategies that they have adopted to achieve a working week similar to industry will be discussed, emphasising the importance of good facilities, work organisation and people management skills.

Ruth Kerrigan, a full-time employee on a farm in Blarney, Co Cork, will speak about the opportunities to have a fulfilling and rewarding dairy farming career, while Helen Burke, a relief milker from Cahir, Co Tipperary, will speak about her experience working on farms to provide her with an income while she is in college.

These people will showcase the opportunities in dairy farming, and highlight the large and diverse talent pool available to work on farms, if farmers are willing to search in new places. The final speaker will be David Ryan, a successful retailer in Fermoy, Co Cork, talking about how he has adapted their business to alleviate staffing challenges and manage staff in an environment that operates 364 days a year. Attendees will learn about how to minimise workload, attract quality staff and garner new ideas from another industry to manage staff more effectively.

The positive outlooks provided by the speakers can serve to facilitate an upbeat narrative for careers in dairy farming, emphasising options and opportunities within the industry.