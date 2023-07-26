The INHFA proposed the measure in its pre-Budget 2024 submission to Government. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is looking for Budget 2024 to allow for a full tax exemption on agri-environmental scheme payments to farmers.

Its president Vincent Roddy said that the tax measure would recognise farmers’ costs of taking actions under schemes which include the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and eco schemes.

Roddy gave tax-free forestry payments and allowances on rental income as examples of areas where Government is currently showing income tax flexibility

There is, he stated, “already a consideration in forestry premium, which is tax free”.

“Beyond forestry, we must also recognise how tax-free allowances are also a factor in other emergency situations, such as the housing crisis, where we see a tax-free allowance on rental income of up to €14,000/year.”

Declaring emergency

Four years ago, Dáil Éireann declared a climate and biodiversity emergency and “with this declaration came promises of funding to help deliver the desired outcomes”.

“Unfortunately, some four years on, we see an underfunded agri-environment scheme in ACRES and a redirection of direct supports, to deliver improved environmental ambition through the eco scheme,” the INHFA leader commented.

Designated land funding

Further funds need to be announced in next year’s budget for those farming on special areas of conservation (SAC) and special protected areas (SPA).

“It is essential that additional funding is prioritised to support and recognise the costs and burden associated here,” Roddy went on.

“On this basis, we are also seeking an annual payment of €300/ha in recognition of the financial burden associated with the SAC and SPA land designations.”

