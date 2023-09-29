Farmers in the ACRES co-operation entry route need clarity on when and how much zones they will be paid for this year, Irish Farmers Association (IFA) national hill farming chair Caillin Conneely has said.

There are some areas that still haven’t been scored, according to Conneely, who said that farmers want to know what payments they can expect to get this year.

The list for non-productive investments and landscape actions - a key payment for ACRES co-operation farmers - still isn’t open for application at this stage, Conneely argued.

Minimum

"That’s a minimum €3,500 below what many farmers in ACRES co-operation areas would have expected and budgeted for this year.

"Even for the land that has been scored, the Department need to give assurances that all will be verified and cleared for payment on time in November.

"Their new IT system hasn’t exactly proven itself fit for purpose so far between delays in ANC and TAMS approvals, as the Minister said last week. Whatever issues or potential bottlenecks are there need to be resolved sooner rather than later,” he said.

The store lamb trade is on its knees

Conneely highlighted how hill farmers have already been hit by close to one month’s delay in ANC payments, which he said was completely unacceptable.

"The store lamb trade is on its knees, costs remain stubbornly high, some rising, and many simply won’t be able to cope if ACRES or other payments don’t land on time.

“We need clarity, resolution and further targeted budget intervention here quickly,” he said.