The extension of the ACRES scorecard submission deadline to Friday 29 September was “badly needed”, according to Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Claire Kerrane TD.

Deputy Kerrane said she had “repeatedly been asking the Minister since early last month to extend the deadline”.

“It’s been very clear that advisers have been under huge pressure in meeting the demand, especially given ACRES was so heavily oversubscribed, which is a good thing.

“However, this was about fairness for advisers, while also ensuring they were given adequate time to ensure scorecards could be submitted on time to ensure farmers were paid,” she said.

The Roscommon-Galway TD was responding to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s extension of the deadline by four weeks on Friday.

‘Small tweak’

Deputy Kerrane highlighted that the extension “was a small tweak to the scheme that would help to ensure it is a success for those in it”.

While welcoming the extension, the Sinn Féin representative said she was disappointed with the Minister for not making the call sooner.

“It is a pity that the Minister did not make this announcement sooner and reduce the stress many advisers have been under,” she added.

Extension needed

Deputy Kerrane also highlighted that there have been issues with the app used by advisers to submit the scorecards for farmer clients. She said “some advisers are having issues uploading to the app with poor coverage in parts”.

The Sinn Féin agricultural spokesperson said that the deadline extension “will give some peace of mind to advisers and reassurance to farmers who’ve put their faith in this scheme”.