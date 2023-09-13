The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) will reopen for new applications in mid-October.

However, the exact number of farmers to be accepted will depend on the Government’s purse strings.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue does not yet know what budget he will have to cater for farmers applying to the scheme.

“That’s something that will be part of the mix now in terms of engagement with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe,” McConalogue said ahead of crunch talks about Budget 2024.

Original plan

Last year, the minister accepted all 46,000 farmers who applied to the scheme in year one, despite having originally budgeted to accept 30,000 farmers in year one, followed by 20,000 in year two.

It remains to be seen if there will be more than 4,000 places left in the scheme for this year.

Minister McConalogue refused to comment on how many farmers he wanted to include in the new ACRES scheme and how long applications will be open for.

