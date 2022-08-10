The effort to halt rising global temperatures was boosted in the past week as both the US and Australia passed climate acts that will see emissions reduced. The US bill, curiously named the Inflation Reduction Act, aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% on 2005 levels by 2030. The act commits $369bn in energy security and climate change programmes over the next 10 years. Australia last week passed the Climate Bill, which legally commits the country to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% on 2005 levels by 2030 and a reduction to net zero by 2050. In contrast to Ireland, the 2030 target is a floor and not a ceiling.

While the bill does not provide a roadmap to cutting emissions, it is seen as symbolically important in demonstrating the new government’s commitment to addressing climate change. Among other things, the bill compels certain government agencies to take account of the targets in their work – Australian Energy Agency, Clean Energy Finance Corporation and Infrastructure Australia.