Macra's position is one of zero tolerance to breaches of animal welfare rules. \ Philip Doyle

Macra has strongly condemned breaches in calf welfare rules which where aired on an RTÉ Investigates television programme on Monday night.

The young farmers’ group stated that it always maintained a “zero-tolerance approach to the mistreatment of animals” and warned that the actions of a few individuals within dairy could threaten the reputation of all in the sector.

Macra also welcomed the Department of Agriculture’s announcement that a full investigation will be carried out into the alleged breaches.

“What was shown throughout the programme is truly disturbing. As farmers, we care for our animals and we never want to see them mistreated as depicted in the RTÉ Investigates show,” its president Elaine Houlihan said.

'Threat'

“The dairy industry is extremely important to the Irish economy and we need to ensure that those who act inappropriately towards animals are punished appropriately.

“The actions of a few have created a threat to the industry’s reputation, which is unacceptable.”

Houlihan said that Macra has long been calling for supports that would improve the viability of dairy breeding.

“Since 2019, we as an organisation have been calling on the government for supports around the use of sexed semen in the dairy herd to incentivise more viable breeding practices,” she commented.

“In our pre-budget submission for Budget 2024, we are calling on the Government once again for further action around sexed semen.”

Macra has encouraged anyone who has witnessed any breach of animal welfare rules law to report incidents to the relevant authority, such as the Department of Agriculture.

