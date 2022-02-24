The property with a derelict residence and outbuildings is located close to Avoca.

Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold a derelict residence on 16.55 acres by online auction on on the LSL platform.

Sold on Wednesday 23 February, the property at Knockanduff is located just outside the beautiful village of Avoca, Co Wicklow.

According to auctioneer Clive Kavanagh who handled the sale, there were "four registered bidders and the majority of the interest was local-based" and the gavel fell when it hit €345,000. This equates to €20,846/acre.

This tidy parcel of land is less than 2km from Avoca and extends to 16.55ac (6.69ha). It is currently all in pasture and has over 400m of road frontage, mainly on to a local road.

The land is currently all in grass.

A derelict house and yard fronts on to this road. The house itself was completely derelict, but the land had some lovely mature timber and was described by Kavanagh as "having real charm with enormous potential".

The entire property is surrounded by mature trees and is partly elevated. Subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission, this property could be an ideal location for future development.

This is a scenic area in the southeast of Wicklow and a sought-after address.

The property was formerly part of the historic Ballyarthur Estate and is easily accessible to a wide range of destinations including Woodenbridge (8km), Rathdrum (13km), Arklow and the M11 (7km).