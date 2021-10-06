Active farmers will have to prove their personal farm activity on their holding to claim BPS money in the next CAP, documents being prepared by the Department of Agriculture outline.

A minimum stocking rate of 0.15LU/ha is likely to be the minimum bar for grassland farmers with animals, or else they will need to prove that they make hay or silage for sale, using receipts.

Farmers may also have to prove that they are personally responsible for maintaining landscape features.

Checks

Farmers with crops will face checks that they have receipts for seed, fertiliser or other inputs.

So-called armchair farmers who do not carry out any farming activity on any part of their farm are likely to be added to a “negative list” of people who will not be eligible for BPS payments.