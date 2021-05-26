The Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street, Dublin 2. \ Ramona Farrelly

I see a “climate activist” has been spared trial following a graffiti attack on the Department of Agriculture (pictured).

Orla Murphy, 20, with an address at Ballinacarrig, Whitechurch, Co Cork, was charged with criminal damage by spraying ‘It’s All For Show’ on the window of the Department on Kildare Street, on 4 December 2020.

Murphy pleaded not guilty and walked free from court on Tuesday.

The Dealer wonders if releasing aerosols was the wisest decision for an Extinction Rebellion activist fighting in the name of climate change.