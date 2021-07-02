One arrest has been made and the group has been removed from the poultry unit. \Philip Doyle

Animal rights activists invaded a poultry unit near Magheralin in Co Down during the early hours of Friday morning.

Police received a report of a protest at a poultry farm in the Steps Road area of Magheralin just before 3am on Friday 2 July, a spokesperson for the PSNI told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The group behind the protest, Meat The Victims, claimed the display was aimed at “saving lives and revealing the truth.”

A total of 15 activists were involved in the demonstration, requesting to take a number of sick birds from the premises for veterinary treatment.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that one arrest has been made and the group has been removed from the poultry unit.