Developing Ireland’s 2030 biomethane targets could result in an annual saving of nearly 2m tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

According to the Teagasc’s Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC), if 150-200 modern anaerobic digestion (AD) plants were built and producing 5.7 TWh of biomethane by 2030, in line with the Climate Action Plan target, it would lead to a yearly saving of 1.97m tonnes of CO2e.

These savings would come from three sources.

The first source is using biomethane in the heat and transport sector, resulting in 1.37m tonnes of CO2e saved annually.

The second source is the replacement of chemical fertilisers with digestate and capturing methane from slurry, leading to a saving of 308,000 tonnes of CO2e.

The third source involves changing land use from livestock production to producing grass for AD, resulting in a saving of 292,000 tonnes of CO2e.

Teagasc’s AD model is based on grass silage and slurry.

Biomethane production from grass and slurry helps to address the issue of high carbon emissions resulting from land-use changes associated with converting permanent grassland to crops like maize, the report outlines.

Its model assumes that each plant will require approximately 20,000t of grass silage and 14,000t of slurry.

To meet the 2030 target, around 3.5m cubic metres of slurry would be necessary, which Teagasc assumes will consist of 50% bovine slurry and 50% pig slurry.

Around 300,000ac of grassland would be required to supply the network of AD plants that Teagasc estimates could come from 6,780 livestock farms.

In this case, the farms would diversify into feedstock production, resulting in a 50% reduction in livestock numbers.

All digestate would need to be either processed (dewatered) to produce a bio-fertiliser or acidified to prevent ammonia emissions upon land-spreading.