AdBlue prices have been on the rise since May, but have begun to really escalate since October. This has resulted in the price doubling over the past 12 months, according to one of Ireland’s largest AdBlue producers and suppliers.
AdBlue, or Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) as it’s otherwise known, is a urea-based solution used in modern diesel engines to help meet emissions regulations. AdBlue isn’t just used in agriculture, it’s now widely used across the automotive industry. Suppliers estimate that Irish AdBlue consumption is in the region of 60-70m litres annually.
SHARING OPTIONS: