Irish Hereford Prime producer group members will enjoy an additional bonus for pre-booked cattle this spring.

An additional bonus of 20c to 25c/kg for all prebooked Hereford cattle has been secured for the spring and early summer months, according to Irish Hereford Prime.

The bonus is available from 21 March 2022 to 20 May 2022 in all ABP Group and Kepak Group factories throughout the country and will be for all members of the producer group who prebook their Hereford cattle by Friday 18 February 2022.

Qualifying Hereford steers and heifers will receive the bonus on top of the 12c to 20c/kg Quality Assurance payment.

Positive signal

Irish Hereford Prime says the reintroduction of an increased off-season bonus is a very positive signal for its members.

Group chair Niall O'Mahony said that he is confident that the doubling of the bonus paid will help to offset higher farm input costs.

“Last year saw the highest ever number of Hereford qualifying cattle sold through the producer group, with over 75,000 cattle receiving a bonus payment for meeting the desired qualifying criteria," O’Mahony said.

“[We are] starting 2022 on a very positive note. Demand for cattle is good [and] we are meeting sustainability targets at farm level with a younger finishing age.”

