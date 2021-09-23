Ado Carton, the CEO of Carton Bros, has told the board of the company that he will resign from his position in the first quarter of 2022.

Carton has served as CEO of the chicken-producing company since 2019 and upon announcing his resignation said that he joined the business to lead it through a period of change and evolution – moving from a family-owned business to one that would become a key part of a new and ambitious PLC.

“Over the last number of years, working with my colleagues here in Ireland and across the wider group, we have invested a lot of energy in delivering the progress achieved to date.

“That progress has been delivered against a backdrop of significant challenges in the business and the wider sector.

“While the changes required are not yet complete, I believe it is the appropriate time, for me, and for the business, to pass on the leadership of this journey to someone else,” he said.

Difficult decision

Otto Drakenberg, interim managing director and CEO of Scandi Standard, which owns Carton Bros, said Ado has taken a difficult, personal decision to leave the business at this juncture.

“Since joining us in 2019, he has played a pivotal role in leading the business in Ireland through a significant transition. While the transition is not yet fully complete, much has been achieved under his stewardship and he has fully assured me of his commitment to the business until his planned departure in Q1 of 2022.

“Personally, and on behalf of my senior colleagues, I want to thank Ado for the leadership, loyalty and energy he has shown and given to the business over these past number of years, and wish him every success in the next chapter of his leadership career”.