Dermot Heaney on his farm in Co Meath.

Dermot and Catherine Heaney farm in Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath. Dermot runs a herd of 234 high-EBI crossbred spring-calving cows and followers.

In total, Dermot farms 113ha, consisting of a 76ha free draining milking platform and 37ha out block which is situated five miles away.

Milk is supplied to Lakeland Dairies. In 2021, the herd delivered 483kg milk solid/cow (1,000kg MS/ha) on 931kg of a low protein ration.

The dairy system is built on achieving high levels of grass utilisation.

In 2021, 38 grass measurements were completed, resulting in the grazing platform growing on average 13.3t/ha of grass dry matter and between 275-280 days grazing with the herd.

Dermot has placed a large emphasis on improving his soil fertility. “Continuous investment has been needed on the farm to improve the soil fertility status of the farm.”

The milking platform has optimum soil fertility

The percentage of the farm at optimum soil fertility (pH, P and K) has increased from 6% (2016) to 66% (2020).

The milking platform has optimum soil fertility, with any lime required being spread in 2021 and 100% of the area index 3 and 4 for P and K respectively.

With this, focus has diverted to improving the soil fertility status of the out block. Chemical nitrogen fertiliser usage was 247kg N/ha last year. Protected urea accounted for 41% of fertiliser usage.

“We have used protected urea for the last three seasons and are delighted with its performance,” Dermot said.

Pasturebase records show the farm has a Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE) of 25%, with the best paddocks recording 39% NUE mainly due to the clover content of the sward.

Dermot invested in a Low-Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) umbilical system in 2020.

We have greater control of our slurry, which has become so valuable

“It gives us great flexibility with regard spreading the correct volumes in the correct weather conditions, while also reducing soil compaction. We have greater control of our slurry, which has become so valuable. Therefore, it is targeted to replace nutrient offtakes and for soil fertility build up,” he said.

Recently, the farm has become part of the Teagasc Signpost Farm Programme.

“We are planning to test our slurry to determine its nutrient content and with targeted use we can reduce a proportion of our requirement for chemical nitrogen on the areas that receive slurry in that application,” Dermot said.

In 2021, 5% of the farm was reseeded, and a further 6% had clover stitched into the swards. Being the first year of clover establishment on the farm, Dermot says it has been “a steep learning curve in the first year of incorporating and managing grass-clover swards.

It has been grazed four times since establishment

“We reseeded in mid-June and the clover established excellently and received zero chemical nitrogen from the date of sowing. It has been grazed four times since establishment.

“We grazed these paddocks last in the final rotation to encourage clover development through letting light down into the sward.”

He says the lessons learned from year one are that “both reseeding and stitching will have to take place earlier in the grazing season to avoid drought conditions. We will reduce the depth that the clover seed was sown at during stitching also.”

While breeding the herd’s replacement stock, a strong focus is placed on high-EBI sires

Dermot has increased the EBI of his herd over the past number of years and recorded a herd EBI of €192 in 2021.

While breeding the herd’s replacement stock, a strong focus is placed on high-EBI sires and previously, the gains that could be made by introducing Jersey sires through hybrid vigour.

The breeding strategy in place has been a major contributor to reducing the carbon footprint of the milk supplied by 20% to 0.85kg CO2/kg fat and protein corrected milk.

Improving farm sustainability is a key objective of Dermots and he has highlighted a number of areas;

Monitor and improve the financial performance of the farm.

Improve and add to the high valued biodiversity areas on the farm.

Use 100% protected urea as a straight N source.

Reseed up to 10% of the farm per year incorporating both red and white clover.

Continuing to over-sow specific paddocks with 2-3kg of white clover.

Increase the nutrient use efficiency on the farm to 30%.

“We aim to continue to develop a farming system that is sustainable into the future from an environmental, economic and work-life perspective,” he said.