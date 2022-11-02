Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that advance payments for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme will be paid before the end of December 2022.

The 2023 scheme is a rollover of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme which had over 71,000 applicants, with each of them due to receive an average payment of €735 shortly.

The scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers, to grow more fodder in 2023 to ensure Ireland does not have any animal welfare issues next year.

Only successful applicants for the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme are eligible to apply for the 2023 scheme.

Applications

The online application system for this scheme is now open. Farmers wishing to apply for the scheme can do so either themselves or through their adviser up to midnight on 5 December 2022 by logging on to the Exceptional Aid System on agfood.ie.

All applications, whether submitted by a farmer or adviser, must be made using the online system.

Launching the measure, Minister McConalogue said: “Supporting our family farms through this continued period of uncertainty remains a key priority of mine and the Government as a whole.

“There continues to be price pressure for agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertiliser and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved next year.”

Budget

The initial budget for the Fodder Support Scheme 2023 is €30m, with a payment rate of up to €100/ha.

However, in the event that agricultural inputs remain high, the minister said he will be seeking additional funding for this scheme.

The details of the scheme will be notified to the European Commission in accordance with the Temporary Crisis Framework (TCF) and approval of applications under the measure will be subject to Commission decision on the scheme.

Finally, Minister McConalogue said: “I urge all of the 71,000 eligible farmers for this scheme to apply in good time and to ensure they read the terms and conditions of the scheme which are available on my Department’s website.”