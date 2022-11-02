Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that advance payments for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme will be paid before the end of December 2022.

The 2023 scheme is a rollover of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme which had over 71,000 applicants, with each of them due to receive an average payment of €735 shortly.

The scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers, to grow more fodder in 2023.

Applications

Only farmers who were accepted into the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme can apply, which they can do from now up until midnight on 5 December 2022.

Minister McConalogue said: “I urge all of the 71,000 eligible farmers for this scheme to apply in good time.”