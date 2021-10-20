Jason Clay had some advice for Governments ahead of the climate conference. \ Donal O'Leary

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP 26 – Jason Clay was strong on his advice to those participating.

He commented that a system of reporting needs to be set up to show progress from previous commitments made at the conference.

“The first thing I would say about COP is that talk is cheap.

“You have got to set up a system of reporting that’s on an annualised basis where people can see the results and what is happening from those commitments that have been made at the big COP events.”

The World Wildlife Fund expert stated that countries need to work together.

“Start sharing data about what works, start using government programmes to leverage change rather than to solidify the system that we’re trying to get rid of.”

He said we have to learn faster from each other, report what we are finding and learn from that.