Some advisers carrying out REAP visits state that the delay in receiving payment rates is a lost opportunity to discuss ACRES plans with potential participants.

The Dealer had an interesting conversation with some advisers attending the Tullamore Farm open day on Tuesday.

Advisers report that their phones have been ringing off the hook with farmers enquiring about the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) since the Government made the launch announcement over five weeks ago.

The calls unsurprisingly are raising questions about the likelihood of getting into the scheme in 2022, how quick plans can be done and the million-dollar question – what payments are attainable for different measures.

Advisers say they have been delaying having discussions with clients as they were awaiting payment figures which they were assured would be included in presentations delivered at the training event.

It is no wonder advisers were left stumped last Friday to receive said presentations, which for some came over two weeks after the training, and to find that payment figures for the different measures were removed.

Some commented that farmers and advisers are losing patience with the Government using the scheme to convey a message of financial support, yet they are being kept in the dark about payment details.