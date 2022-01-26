Dr Kevin Hanrahan will address members at the AESI conference in May.

The Agricultural Economics Society of Ireland (AESI) has issued a call for research papers ahead of its annual conference in May at the National University of Ireland Galway.

Contributions to feature in the conference schedule may be on any area involving the economics of the agricultural and food sector, bio-economy, natural resources or rural development.

The AESI conference itself will feature a panel session on Irish agriculture and climate change as well as a presidential address from head of Teagasc’s rural economy development programme Dr Kevin Hanrahan.

A pre-conference workshop will provide an introduction to the open science framework and the society will award the Bob O’Connor prize for the best paper submitted by a postgraduate researcher.

If you are a post-graduate researcher, and submitting your paper before the 28 February deadline, the society asks that you indicate if you want to be considered for the Bob O’Connor prize.

The AESI will also hold an AGM at the conference and welcome involvement from anyone, especially more junior researchers.

Deadline

The deadline for research paper submissions is Monday 28 February 2022 and those applying are asked to submit their abstract, a maximum of two pages, by email to secretary.aesi@gmail.com

The AESI is also running a photo competition ahead of the conference, Promoting Knowledge About Irish Agriculture and Rural Communities.

Members can submit suitable material for display on the AESI website by emailing the photograph to secretary.aesi@gmail.com on or before 15 March 2022.

The three best pictures will receive prizes including a €300 gift voucher (first place) and €100 gift vouchers (second and third place).