The old dictum that it’s a sin to waste a crisis, is obviously alive, well and evident in the fertiliser supply business.

Indeed, The Dealer notes that one of Africa’s richest men has entered the fertiliser fray.

Aliko Dangote has signalled that he plans to supply 3m tonnes of urea from a new plant that has been commissioned outside the Nigerian capital Lagos.

The $2.5bn facility, which is among the biggest globally, will operate alongside a new oil refinery due to come on stream later this year.

The new plant will service both domestic and export markets.