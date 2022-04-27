I hear the UCD Ag Soc grand raffle is bigger and better than ever this year.

The top prize is a Fordson Dexta, accompanied with a shiny new Fleming transport box.

A Limousin heifer, 2t of CAN and a Moocall heat and calving sensor are among some of the other prizes also.

There are 20 prizes up for grabs across the whole raffle and all proceeds are going towards Hooves4Hospice and Community Air Ambulance.

Tickets for the raffle can be bought on any of the UCD Ag Soc social media platforms.