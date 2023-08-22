The event is taking place at the Paddy O’Keeffe Research & Innovation Centre, Teagasc Moorepark.

An event focusing on the future of farming, land use and ag tech is taking place this week at Teagasc Moorepark.

The event, organised by the accounting, financial and tax services co-op FDC Group, will feature a wide range of topics and speakers.

The event as a whole is focused on how ag tech and innovation can improve farming practices into the future.

However, a large part of this discussion will be on the opportunities for farmers to get involved with renewables, from solar to anaerobic digestion.

The event is taking place at the Paddy O’Keeffe Research & Innovation Centre, Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork, on Wednesday 23 August, with a starting time of 10am.

Speakers

Speakers on the day include AgTech Ireland chair and CEO of Terra NutriTECH Padraig Hennessy; IP and business development manager at VistaMilk SFI Research Centre James Healy; and ICBF HerdPlus manager Kevin Downing.

A panel discussion will also take place, focusing on future land use changes and renewables.

Panellists include head of renewable energy at Bord na Móna John Reilly; bioenergy specialist at Teagasc Barry Caslin; renewables editor at the Irish Farmers Journal Stephen Robb; Wild Atlantic Rainforest project lead and farm programmes co-ordinator at Hometree Ray Ó Foghlú; plus head of agriculture at Bank of Ireland Eoin Lowry.

To register for the event, follow this link.