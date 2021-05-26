The fund is focused on the dual objectives of strong financial returns and environmental impact.

Irish agrifood and technology funder Yield Lab is to expand into the Netherlands, opening a Dutch office as part of a new partnership with StartLife.

StartLife is the agrifood tech hub and accelerator for Wageningen University and Research, a globally recognised leader in agrifood tech innovation and sustainability.

Yield Lab has also announced almost €50m for its sustainable agri-food tech venture capital fund. This will be available to companies who have developed new technologies that improve the environmental and carbon footprint of the food and agriculture industry.

So far, the Irish fund has completed seven investments to date, including Irish startups ApisProtect (protecting honey bees and biodiversity), MicroGen Biotech (soil health), Micron Agritech (livestock parasite testing) and Equimetrics (animal health monitoring).

European startups include N2 Applied (biogenic methane reduction/decarbonisation of livestock), Kaffe Bueno (coffee upcycling) and RootWave (sustainable weed control).