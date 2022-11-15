AGCO has announced a new engine that can run on recycled and potentially green fuels. According to the manufacturer, the CORE75 engine that features in the recently released Fendt 700 Vario Gen 7, can provide almost carbon-neutral operation.

The manufacturer says it has a futureproof design to be compatible with future fuels such as hydrogen, ethanol, methanol, biogas, and it could potentially operate as an electric hybrid with further development. When run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuels, AGCO says its diesel engines are already close to carbon-neutral.

AGCO claims the new engine is more robust, despite having fewer parts, thus easier to service. It meets the stringent emissions standards thanks to an advanced emission aftertreatment (EAT) system, which removes the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.

AGCO explained that this 7.5-litre, 300hp (223kW) unit designed for improved torque and fuel economy is the first in a planned wider range.

“During the past couple of decades, AGCO Power has managed to reduce the emissions of the most harmful particulates and nitrogen oxide down to a fraction of the level they were a decade ago.

“The new engine is compatible with the renewable HVO fuels, enabling up to 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions”, explains Kari Aaltonen, director of engineering at AGCO Power.