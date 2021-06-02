A campaign called Sustaining Ireland is being launched by Agri Aware and the IFA to raise awareness around the provenance of food and the Irish family farm model.

The campaign will include billboards and a digital campaign, and it hopes to connect the general public to the realities of farming by showcasing a range of stories from across the sector.

Connection

Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe said the organisation was established 25 years ago to create a national awareness of the value of agriculture but that over time the connection between farmers and the public had lessened. Jagoe said it wanted to strengthen that connection.

His sentiments were backed up by IFA president Tim Cullinan, who said: ““I hear from members all the time how they don’t recognise themselves in how they are portrayed in certain sections of the media and by some environmental commentators.

“The vast majority of farmers in Ireland are committed to climate action. They want to continue a legacy that has been passed down through generations.”