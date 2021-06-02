Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran (left) and Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe (right), here making a presentation to O'Halloran's predecessor Deirdre O’Shea, have been on a recruiting spree.

Agri Aware has been busy recruiting.

Perhaps we should think of it as a “transfer window” seeing as its new digital media and communications manager Thom Malone comes from Newstalk’s Off the Ball sports programme.

There’s been some “off the ball” pulling in the narky debate between farmers and some environmentalists, so perhaps it’s an apt appointment.

Aimee Gray is the new education officer, a role she has been filling at Airfield Estate, the urban farm in Dublin.

Sophie Bell will join next month as social media and events officer.

She’s well-known on Instagram in the ag world with over 15,000 followers.

Sophie has just completed her studies in Harper Adams where she studies agriculture with animal science.