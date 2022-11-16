Agri Aware has been providing Irish primary schools with innovative and educational resources for over 20 years.

I see Agri Aware is on target to have over 150,000 children enrolled in its various agricultural education programmes by next year.

Its flagship programme, Incredible Edibles, has seen over half a million Irish schoolchildren take part since it was first created 15 years ago. Over 1,800 schools have grown, harvested and eaten fruit and vegetables as part of the programme.

COVID-19 lockdowns prompted the introduction of a webinar series for primary schools and that is continuing in the shape of Farming Through the Seasons, where farmers give virtual tours of their farms over Zoom and answer questions from the children. The return to in-person events will include the Agri Aware Farm Walk and Talk series, which brings Leaving Cert agricultural science students out on research farms and agricultural college farms, in conjunction with Teagasc, UCD, IASTA and the Irish Farmers Journal.