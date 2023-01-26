Agri Aware's farm walk and talk series is to return again this year, with events to be held at 10 different locations across the country for Leaving Certificate agricultural science students.

The events are aimed at getting students real-life farm experience and witness best practice agriculture in person and off the page.

Launching the events, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is hugely important for agricultural science students to see first-hand the great work that goes on farms.

“We are an industry that supports every rural parish in the country and has exports of over €16bn. It is crucial that we continue to develop and sustainably grow our sector and I know our ag science students will take on the baton and lead us with distinction.”

Insight

Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe said: “Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk gives thousands of Leaving Certificate agricultural science students an insight into a day on the farm and the hard work that goes along with it.

"Farm walk and talk allows students to see the topics they learn about in action on a working farm. The students have the opportunity to talk to industry experts and see developments in farming first-hand.

"We hope those who come to farm walk and talk will leave with a greater understanding of agriculture and their future in it.”

Advocacy meeting

The launch was also followed by a roundtable advocacy meeting, which allowed the key partners of the events - Agri Aware, IASTA, Teagasc, UCD and the Irish Farmers Journal - the opportunity to speak to the Minister about concerns voiced by many in the agriculture sector on the difficulty of the new ag science curriculum and the effect it is having on the uptake of the subject in schools.

Farm walk and talk dates and venues 2023

Tuesday 28 February - Grange, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Meath.

Wednesday 1 March - Clonakilty, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cork.

Thursday 2 March - Mountbellew, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Galway.

Friday 3 March - Mountbellew, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Galway.

Tuesday 7 March - Gurteen, Teagasc Franciscan Agricultural College, Co Tipperary.

Thursday 9 March - Kildalton, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny.

Friday 10 March - Kildalton, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny.

Tuesday 14 March - Moorepark, Teagasc Research College, Co Cork.

Wednesday 15 March - UCD Lyons Farm, Co Kildare.

Thursday 16 March - Pallaskenry, Teagasc Salesian Agricultural College, Co Limerick.

Tuesday 21 March - Ballyhaise, Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cavan.

Thursday 23 March - Irish Farmers Journal Farm, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Registration will open at 1pm on Monday 30 January. For more information click here.