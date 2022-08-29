Farmers will now have up until the end of October to avail of the Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS) and attend the training day required to receive the €156 payment. \ Philip Doyle

The Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS) has been extended for an additional two months, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. The scheme’s closing date is now 31 October 2022.

All courses provided to the farmers under the scheme had been due to be completed by 31 August 2022, but the extension allows AETS course facilitators to continue to offer courses through September and October.

AETS is a voluntary training scheme for farmers, which aims to train them in environmental practices and standards and help them take part in future agri-environment schemes.

It is also designed to promote awareness of the importance of farm safety.

Budget

In February, Minister McConalogue announced that €7m had been made available by his Department to fund the scheme for roll out before the introduction of the new CAP in 2023. It is not yet clear whether the extension will lead to an increase in budget for the scheme.

Farmers who complete the AETS one-day training receive €156 in payment, while the advisers approved by the Department to undertake the training get €90 per participant.

High participation rates

Announcing the extension, Minister McConalogue said he was “encouraged” to learn that there are over 21,000 farmers attending, or due to attend, AETS courses by Wednesday 31 August 2022.

He said the “range” of subjects being covered at the courses, including environmental advice, lessons learned from participation in the most recent agri-environment scheme and farm health and safety standards, are “all very relevant”.

“I believe that the courses inform and update farmers about farming in a sustainable and safe manner and I am therefore pleased to be able to extend the scheme for a limited time.

“Farmers have really embraced the AETS and I want to ensure that we provide the opportunity for as many farmers as possible to partake in the scheme,” the Minister said.

Participation

Farmers interested in availing of AETS can find further information about the scheme here.

