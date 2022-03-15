I see some of Ireland’s well known agri-food companies have stepped up to the plate and are donating sizeable funds to support Ukraine.

The Goodman Foundation, owned by Larry Goodman, is donating €3m to UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and has committed to match any further employee fundraising up to €2m.

Glanbia Ireland is sending over 250,000 nutritional Irish milk powder-based meal kits to Ukrainian hospitals and refugees fleeing into Poland and Dairygold is working with its members to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross to support its crucial humanitarian work on the ground.

More donations are coming from a raft of agri-stores and businesses around the country. Well done to all.