Irish produce is exported to over 180 countries, with dairy being the largest export. \ Donal O'Leary

In 2021, agri-food exports were worth a record €15.4bn to the Irish economy compared to €14bn in 2020, the Department of Agriculture’s annual review and outlook shows.

In the last 10 years, since 2012, exports of Irish produce have increased by 51% .

On a similar note, agri-food exports accounted for 9.5% of all goods exported, this is up 5% on 2020.

According to the report, net exports are projected to remain resilient and an important source of growth.

It also acknowledged that inflation is rising and expected to remain high for longer, albeit moderating in 2023.

Dairy

In 2021, Ireland exported dairy products to more than 130 countries with a value of €5.1bn, exceeding €5bn for the third consecutive year, the report shows.

The top five exports by value in 2021 were cheese, butter, food preparations, infant milk formula and skim milk powder.

The top five destinations for these exports by value in 2021 were the UK at 19%, Netherlands at 14%, US at 9%, China at 9% and Germany at 7%.

Butter

Butter exports exceeded €1bn for the third consecutive year.

While the value of butter exports has increased from 2020 by 8%, the volume of butter exports has decreased by 6%.

Heading into 2022, prospects for growing Irish dairy exports to the EU

remain positive.

Lower output forecasts in France, Germany and the Netherlands will reduce supply available within the EU and stimulate demand for butter, cheese and powders.

Beef

There was an increase in value of beef exports by 3% to €2.4bn in 2021, the report found. This is the equivalent of 451,540t and despite the increase in value this represented a decrease in volume of 14%.

The latest global figures from FAO (2020) indicate that Ireland was the eighth largest exporter of boneless beef and veal in the world.

In value terms approximately 46% of beef exports went to countries within the EU, a further 44% to the UK and the remaining 10% to other third country markets.

In terms of volume, 42% of beef products were exported to countries within the EU, 42% to the UK and 16% to other third country markets.

Commenting on the 2022 annual review and outlook, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “We exported our quality produce to over 180 countries, with our largest export being dairy, which exceeded €5bn for the third year in a row.

“Agri-food exports accounted for 9.5% of total goods exports from Ireland. Last year, average family farm Income increased for the third successive year, by 26% during 2021, and Irish farmers received close to €1.9bn in direct and capital payments under EU and nationally funded schemes.

“Of course, 2022 has been a year of additional challenges for the sector, with the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine ramping up existing pressures, resulting in a massive increase in input costs at both farm and processing levels.

“The additional exceptional supports provided by my Department in 2022, and also those provided for in Budget 2023, will help to support the sector through these challenging times.”