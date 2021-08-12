The Department published the most recent 'statement of strategy' in April 2021, which was supported by an action plan for 2021.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine's annual report for 2020 was launched on 12 August by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit uncertainty, agriculture remains Ireland’s most important indigenous industry,” the Minister stated.

“The agriculture and food sector continued to play a vital role in Ireland’s economy in 2020, contributing 7.1% of total employment, along with agri-food exports accounting for 8.8% of total exports with a value of €14.2bn," the Minister said.

"The farmers, fishers and food producers are the bedrock of the sector and ensure we can continue to play a key role as one of the leading food exporters in the world.”

Annual report

The annual report produced by the Department serves as an overview of the key developments in its work on behalf of Ireland’s agri-food sector.

This year’s report details the major activities undertaken in 2020, as the Department continued implementing the five strategic goals outlined in its previous 'statement of strategy'.

Those goals include promoting and safeguarding public, animal and plant health for the benefit of consumers, producers and the wider economy, and providing income and market supports that underpin the environment and rural economy.

