The Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 will come before the Dáil on Wednesday evening.

The Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022, the legislation to govern the role and remit of a new Agri-food Regulator, was to be backed by the Dáil on Wednesday night.

Having progressed through all Oireachtas Agriculture Committee scrutiny, Government now has the majority vote to get the bill over one of its final hurdles. Once backed by TDs, the bill will progress to the Seanad for a final seal of approval by senators.

While amendments have been made to the bill to give the regulator more power to create transparency in food supply chains between farmers, processors and retailers, some rural TDs say it still does not go far enough.

Clare TD Michael McNamara warned that the remit of the regulator has been overly influenced by the Department of Agriculture, which he claimed in turn, is influenced by processors.

Read more

Agri-food regulator could be a ‘toothless tiger’ - McNamara

Meat factories and supermarkets to reveal margins and salaries