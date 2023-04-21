Independent TD Michael McNamara has called for changes to the legislation which will govern the agri-food regulator.

A soon-to-be-announced agri-food regulator could be a “toothless tiger” if not given sufficient power to deliver food chain transparency, says Independent TD Michael McNamara.

The Clare TD said that, as the legislation which will govern the regulator stands, the office will be “reduced to merely studying and reporting data already in the public domain”.

Deputy McNamara was speaking ahead of the agricultural and food supply chain bill 2022's expected passage through the Dáil next week before it goes the Seanad.

He has proposed a series of amendments to the bill, which provides for the regulator.

Lack of transparency

The Independent TD warned that while there’s “some transparency in what producers get paid and plenty in what consumers pay”, there is “little transparency in between”.

“In particular in the murky relationship between processors and retailers,” he said.

There needs to be more transparency across the food chain, says McNamara. \ Houston Green

Deputy McNamara said his proposed amendment would require a lot more reporting by processors, in particular in regard the discounts and bonuses paid for both in-spec and out-of-spec cattle.

He added that it would also cover what processors are being paid by retailers and any conditionality, specifically around age requirements, demanded by the retailers.

“This needs to be taken out of the shadows and light shone on it for the benefit of everybody in the food chain,” he said.

Examples

The farmer drew attention to how such amendments have worked in the US Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022, despite processor unease.

“The measures proposed are legally sound, as they have survived in the USA, notwithstanding the hostility of their processors to it,” he said.

Deputy McNamara has also submitted a separate amendment that proposes to enable the new regulator, in conjunction with Teagasc, to determine the cost of production of basic food items and to ban retailers in the state from selling such items below their cost of production.

“While I accept there may be much wringing of hands by Department officials about such a measure, if it’s lawful and can be done in Spain to protect their producer, it’s lawful and can be done here,” he explained.

Rushed

The Clare TD also criticised the limited time of one hour being afforded to TDs to debate the regulator bill next week.

There is a lack of transparency in the "murkey" relationship between processors and retailers, says McNamara. \ Philip Doyle

“It is regrettable that the Government has taken this approach. Farmers and food producers have waited this long, another hour or two would hardly make much difference if it meant that the bill was improved.

“I would hope that if Minister McConalogue does not consider my amendments on the floor of the Dáil that he would do so as he brings the legislation forward to the Seanad,” he concluded.

