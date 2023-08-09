The Roscommon-Galway TD said that while the regulator will be up and running shortly, concerns remain over the office’s mandate.

Sinn Féín spokesperson for agriculture Claire Kerrane TD has warned that the new Agri-Food Regulator must be able to address anti-competitive practices and ensure transparency in the agri-food supply chain.

The Roscommon-Galway TD said that while the regulator will be up and running shortly, concerns remain over the office’s mandate.

She insisted that it will not have the ability to address “cartel-like behaviours” by processors and supermarkets.

The legislation for the regulator’s office was finalised and enacted in July, passing through all houses of the Oireachtas.

Board development

Deputy Kerrane noted that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has now proceeded with seeking expressions of interest from candidates to form the board of the regulator.

“Sinn Féin put forward amendments to require that at least three of the seven ordinary board members must be primary producers and it is positive that this was accepted and is included in the legislation which underpins the new Agri-Food Regulator.

“Key amendments to ensure the regulator can obtain key data and information were also secured, which is positive for fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain," she explained.

Farmers

The Sinn Féin TD highlighted that farmers “want a regulator that is able to tackle anti-competitive practices and ensure transparency across the agri-food supply chain”.

“This was supposed to be one of the main objectives of the legislation.

“We want to see an Agri-Food Regulator that is equipped to act on unfair and anti-competitive practices. That we have a regulator that cannot do so flies in the face of a clear ask from farmers and primary producers,” she pointed out.