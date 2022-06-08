With road diesel and petrol prices passing the €2/l mark, agri-fuel prices are climbing in tandem.

Prices rose sharply over the last week, going from about €1.12/l excluding VAT (€1.27 including VAT) to €1.28 excluding VAT (€1.46 including VAT).

That is an increase of over 18c/l in a week, adding an extra €360 to a 2,000l fill for a farmer or contractor.

Prices are expected to continue rising and could break the €1.50/l barrier over the next week.

Support

With silage season still in full swing, contractors continue to call for more support for the sector from the Government, looking for the carbon tax rebate that farmers receive.

Road hauliers are also looking for help to contend with rising fuel costs.