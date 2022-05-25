The volume of freight units carried on ferry routes between Rosslare and Europe has seen a 368% increase.

Agri-related imports from Britain have seen a significant reduction since Brexit, an industry report has found.

Figures from an Irish Maritime Development Office (IMDO) report show a 36% reduction in cereal imports from Britain in 2021 compared to that of 2020.

During the same period, imports of Canadian cereals grew by 34%.

The IMDO’s Irish Maritime Transport Economist report found that imports of fruit and vegetables from Britain fell by 52% in 2021, while those from the Netherlands rose by 42%.

In an overall sense, Irish imports in the food and live animals category declined by 8% in 2021.

“This is the lowest volume of food and live animal imports since 2016. Much of this decline was driven by fewer imports of these products from Britain in 2021,” the report said.

Impact on Irish ports

As a result of increased direct trade between Ireland and continental Europe in the wake of Brexit – and less Ireland-Britain traffic – Rosslare has experienced an unprecedented jump in cargo volumes.

This increase is just 51% from Dublin port.