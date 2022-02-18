Herd manager in Laois

A herd manager is required for a 120-cow herd located near Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

A simple system is run on this farm, whereby cows are brought on to farm already calved, so no work is required calving cows or feeding calves.

Milking is the main duty for this role.

All the machinery work is hired out to contractors, so experience with machinery is not necessary.

Accommodation can be provided if the successful applicant requires it. Start time on the farm is 7am and finish time is 5pm.

This role boasts a flexible working roster, with lots of time off and a good working environment.

The weekly wage for this position is €600.

If this sounds like the job for you, see here.

Suckler farm assistant in Meath

An experienced assistant for suckler herd is sought in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

The herd is a spring- and autumn-calving pedigree herd.

The successful candidate must be trustworthy, with a desire to learn and progress.

The job description includes prioritising daily jobs, as well as grassland management, animal health, calving and breeding.

Good tractor experience is a requirement for this role.

Dairy farm assistant in Meath

Tallon Farm is located in Ardcath, Garristown, Co Meath, and seeks a dairy farm assistant.

This is a permanent role that includes all duties on a working dairy farm, including milking, animal husbandry, machinery operation, feeding calves and grassland maintenance.

Operatives will be employed by Tallon Farm for a minimum 39 hours per week. Remuneration for this position is €30,000 per annum.

This employer has said that English language training will be provided where necessary.

To find out more about this role, see here.

Dairy farm assistant in Co Meath

A dairy farm assistant role has presented itself on a large-scale dairy farm in Co Meath.

Milking experience and a good level of machinery ability is required for this role.

This employer offers flexible working hours and competitive salary for the right candidate.

For more information, see here.

Stud and farm staff in Tipperary

A stud farm in the south Tipperary/Kilkenny area, the heart of horse racing, is looking for ground staff to join the team.

Although an excellent opportunity for any horse racing/breeding enthusiast, the job description doesn't require any equine experience.

The role offers excellent wages and conditions.

If this sounds like an area you would be interested in, find out more here.