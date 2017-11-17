Sign in to your account
Agri jobs: 200-cow dairy farm manager, grassland scientists and pig farm workers

By on
This week, there are a number of opportunities at home and abroad, including positions on dairy farms, in research and in Canada.
This week, there are a number of opportunities at home and abroad, including positions on dairy farms, in research and in Canada.

200-cow dairy farm manager

A 200-cow dairy farm in Co Tipperary is seeking a full-time farm manager to take responsibility for the grass-based spring-calving dairy herd.

The job offers flexible hours and adequate time off within a simple and efficient dairy operation.

Click here for more information.

Agricultural/plant mechanic, Canada

Agricultural/plant mechanics are being sought to take up a full-time, permanent role in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The successful candidate would report directly to the service sales manager and work as part of an experienced and motivated team.

To apply for this job, click here.

Dairy youngstock and office work

A large dairy farm in Co Cork is looking for someone to work in multiple areas of the business, including young stock management and administration.

For more details, click here.

Pig farm workers

Pig farm workers are required on a number of farms nationwide.

If you are interested, click here for more information.

Dairy grassland scientist

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, driven individual to join their sustainable dairy systems research team as a dairy grassland scientist.

The closing date for applications is Friday 17 November, so hurry up if you want to apply.

