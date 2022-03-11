Labour for dairy farms is in strong demand again this week.

Second in command in Co Kildare

A second in command (2IC) is sought on a large crossbred dairy farm in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The newly converted grass-based dairy farm is equipped with a 54-point rotary Waikato parlour.

Some of the key duties carried out on this farm include milking on a shared roster, grassland management and allocation, animal health and husbandry, as well as with calf rearing.

This role will offer a lot of responsibility. The successful candidate will be working alongside the farm manager, together directing the team of staff and organising the work load.

A good attitude is more important than experience to be successful in this role.

An attractive salary with accommodation is provided.

If you would like to find out more about this position, see here.

Weekend work in Co Sligo

A part-time role has presented itself in Co Sligo on a robotic dairy farm.

One must be experienced and reliable to succeed in this role, as well as having a full driving licence.

Weekend work is required, with the possibility of working one evening a week also.

Duties on the farm include general farm work, maintenance and upkeep, driving and operating farm machinery, dung/fertiliser spreading, animal husbandry and calving.

If this role interests you, see here.

Farm worker in Co Cork

A farm worker is wanted on a dairy farm in the north Cork area.

The farm is very well set up, with excellent facilities including a rotary parlour and new cubicle housing.

If successful in the application, you will be working as part of a team of four.

The right person will be required to work one weekend out of four.

For more information about the job, see here.

Farm assistant in Meath

A farmer near the Cavan border of Meath seeks a long-term worker to work on a modern dairy farm.

The successful candidate will be involved in duties such as milking, stock work and machinery work.

Regular time off will be provided.

If this sounds like it would be of interest to you, see here.

Farm assistant in Limerick

A modern, medium-sized dairy and beef farm requires a farm assistant to take up position for the year ahead.

Experience is essential for this role, which is based in Co Limerick.

Accommodation is available if required.

See more here.