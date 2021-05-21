Dairy employers have been actively recruiting farm staff this week. \ Philip Doyle

Stockperson

A full-time worker is required for a 300-cow herd in Ballinacarrigy, Co Westmeath.

Experience in all aspects of dairy farming is required.

A degree in agricultural science or a green cert would be an advantage for applicants.

To apply, click here.

Tipperary dairy farm manager

An expanding spring-calving dairy herd is looking to recruit a farm manager to be based in north Tipperary.

The farm manager will work with an energetic team in modern dairy facilities.

To find out more, click here.

Farm manager in Birr

A farm manager is required for a high-yielding dairy herd located in Birr, Co Offaly.

The successful applicant will have a good knowledge of grassland management.

Also necessary is the ability to work on one's own initiative and to achieve targets.

The starting salary for the position is €30,000 per annum for 39 hours worked each week.

For more details, click here.

Donegal dairy unit seeking manager

A similar position of manager of a high-yielding herd is available in Lettergull, Co Donegal.

The manager must be competent to manage the herd on their own initiative.

The starting salary is also €30,000 per year.

To submit a CV, click here.