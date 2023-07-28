A contract sharemilker position is available on a Cork dairy farm. \ Brian Farrell

Dairy herd manger, Co Meath

A 400-cow Meath dairy farm is seeking an experienced herd manager. The full-time position is near Slane and the successful candidate will have duties including animal husbandry, grass management, and milk quality management.

This large-scale dairy farm is offering shared accommodation as well as rostered time off.

The Slane-based farm is offering a generous renumeration package to reflect experience, according to the herd owner.

More information on this two-year full-time role can be found here.

Contract sharemilker position, Co Cork

A contract sharemilker position has recently become available on a Cork dairy farm.

This one-year contract would be an ideal role for someone who wishes to further their dairy career, according to the farm owner.

They said experience is not essential for the successful candidate and accommodation can be made available on the farm.

If this role sounds like it might suit you, there is information on how to apply here.

Assistant dairy manager, Co Meath

A large-scale dairy farm in Meath is looking to hire an assistant manager to join their team. This 450-cow herd is based in Slane and is offering a renumeration package of €30,000, based on a 39-hour week and working every second weekend.

The duties of the successful candidate will include milking (on a shared roster), grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

Accommodation can be made available for the successful applicant on this large-scale dairy farm.

For more information on how to apply for this role, see here.

Farmland and machinery manager, Co Kildare

A stud-farm seeks to hire an individual to manage the land and all associated activities in Co Kildare.

Experience in grassland management is desired for this role. The successful candidate will work alongside a team of individuals to produce racehorses for the sales ring and the track.

The stud farm boasts of good working conditions and rates of pay for the successful candidate, according to the farm owner.

For more information on how to apply for this full-time role, see here.