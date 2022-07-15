Andrew Doyle drafts cows for drying off on farm in Fordstown, Co Meath. \ Philip Doyle

Farm manager in Tipp

The role of farm manager requires filling on a 400-cow spring-calving dairy farm.

The Tipperary farm, located in Cahir, boasts excellent facilities including a new 50-unit rotary parlour.

The package would include share farming or profit sharing opportunities for the right candidate.

The accommodation available on the farm includes a three-bedroom house.

Farm manager in Cork

A farm manager is required for a 70-cow dairy farm, based 20 minutes from Cork city and six miles west of Ballincollig.

The farm is a grass-based spring-calving system.

Duties will include all aspects of dairy farm management including, but not limited to, milking, grass management, calf rearing and tractor work.

The successful candidate will be able to work on their own initiative. Fair remuneration is offered based on experience and ability.

Farm manager in Wexford

A farm manager is sought for a modern dairy farm in Wexford.

The farm consists of 550 spring-calving high-EBI cross-bred cows. Facilities include a 50-unit rotary parlour, automatic drafting system, collars and modern infrastructure.

The milking platform, which is in one block, is 200ha.

Tractor work is contracted out and calves are contract reared.

The role boasts excellent working conditions include staff canteen and regular rostered time off.

The successful candidate must have suitable experience.

A competitive salary, along with accommodation will be offered to the right person.

Irish Angus Cattle Society role

The Irish Angus Cattle Society invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for a breed development and promotion officer.

The successful applicant must have a farm background/knowledge, an agri-related qualification or similar third level qualification with excellent I.T administration, and social media skills.

Excellent communication skills are a necessary prerequisite for this position, along with high level presentation, organisational and interpersonal skills.

They will have an excellent knowledge of breeding principles and techniques, genetics and genomics.

They will work with the council and staff to develop the membership and market share, utilising best practice marketing strategies for Angus stock and grow the profile of the breed while providing an excellent service to all Angus breeders.

An attractive remuneration package which will reflect the qualifications and experience of the successful candidate will be offered for the position, which will be based in the offices of The Irish Angus Cattle Society Ltd,24 Hawthorn Crescent, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. To apply for this role, see here.