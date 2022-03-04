There are plenty of jobs on dairy farms at the moment, as calf sheds begin to fill up this spring.

Herdsperson Co Kilkenny

A position for a herdperson has presented itself on a 500-cow dairy farm in Co Kilkenny.

A full-time role is available on this modern dairy farm for the right person.

This employer has said that heat detection experience would be preferable.

Boasting excellent facilities, the farm is equipped with a rotary parlour and offers a good working roster.

For more information and to see pictures of the farm, click here.

Dairy farm manager in west Limerick

A dairy farmer in west Limerick seeks someone to fill a full-time position in the day-to-day running of a 180-cow dairy farm.

The successful candidate will preferably have previous experience in the dairy sector and work well as part of a team.

A generous remuneration package will be offered to the right person.

If this sounds like a role you would be interested in, click here.

Assistant farm manager in Wexford

A dairy farm in Wexford seeks an assistant farm manager to take up a full-time role.

The farm is equipped with a 24-unit parlour where 288 cows are milked.

The successful candidate must be able to drive machinery for this role.

Accommodation can be provided also.

To apply, click here.

Farm assistant in Roscommon

A newly developed 300-cow dairy farm in Roscommon seeks a farm assistant to join its team.

The grass-based dairy farm boasts all the latest technologies including a 50-point rotary.

The farm is located just 10 minutes from Roscommon town and offers an excellent pay package relevant to experience.

Accommodation may also be made available.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply here.

Store assistant at Rooney's Homevalue and Agri

A store assistant role has come available in Rooney's Homevalue and Agri in Kells, Co Meath.

Duties in this role include assisting customers in the yard, as well as co-ordinating delivery of products to retail and trade customers in an efficient and professional manner.

The successful candidate must oversee receiving, warehousing and distribution of stock, communicate effectively with management on issues relating to stock losses or stock availability.

Forklift licence is an advantage, as well as knowledge of building and DIY products.

Strong people skills is also a must in this role.

If this is the kind of job you are looking for, see more here.